Generic Theater’s Hand to God Is Dark, Energetic, and Thoroughly Perverted
The play has been described by The New Yorker as “Sesame Street meets the Exorcist.”Read more ...
Local Musician Wyatt Baldwin Visits 'Acoustic Highway' on Sunday
Local musician Wyatt Baldwin stops by Acoustic Highway this Sunday to visit with host Barry Graham. Tune in on WHRV FM at 9 p.m.Read more ...
Lost In the Shuffle Recalls Forgotten Tunes
Every decade has songs that are cherished and remembered, but what about the songs that aren’t? WHRV Host Jeff Sandner is giving those songs the attention they deserve with his program Lost in the Shuffle.Read more ...
Mal's World: Mal’s Summer at Wolf Trap
Mal heads to Vienna, Virginia, this summer to see what's on the schedule at Wolf Trap. Find out who will be appearing at the popular venue.Read more ...
The final song on The Record Compamy’s new album “All of This Life” is called “I'm Changing” but fans of the band’s Grammy nominated debut need not worry they are still rockin’ the blues like no other band today.Read more ...
This week in Mal’s World, entertainment critic Mal Vincent looks back on his favorite films of the year to date, including some that may hear their names called come award season.Read more ...
Another View on Health: Mental Health in the African American Community
Research shows that African American men are more likely to suffer from anxiety, PTSD and depression than other men yet are less likely to seek help. Join us today on Another View as we kick off a month of coverage dedicated to mental health and mental illness.Read more ...
WHRO-FM Brings You A Special Metropolitan Opera Broadcast This Saturday
On April 29, the Metropolitan Opera house held their annual National Council Grand Finals Concert. No need for a time machine, we will broadcast the recording of the live concert on Saturday, June 23 at 1 p.m.Read more ...
"Arthur Buck" is an album length collaboration between Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck, two long-time indie rock heroes.Read more ...
