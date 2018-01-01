LISTEN WATCH EDUCATE CORPORATE SUPPORT US COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT DONATE CONTACT US ENEWS SIGN IN
 
Donate
WHRO.org
Click to Search
 
Courtest of GenericTheater.org
Courtest of GenericTheater.org

Generic Theater’s Hand to God Is Dark, Energetic, and Thoroughly Perverted

The play has been described by The New Yorker as “Sesame Street meets the Exorcist.”

Read more ...
Photo: Allison Rebekeh
Photo: Allison Rebekeh

Local Musician Wyatt Baldwin Visits 'Acoustic Highway' on Sunday

Local musician Wyatt Baldwin stops by Acoustic Highway this Sunday to visit with host Barry Graham. Tune in on WHRV FM at 9 p.m.

Read more ...
Photo by Dane Deaner on Unsplash.com
Photo by Dane Deaner on Unsplash.com

Lost In the Shuffle Recalls Forgotten Tunes

Every decade has songs that are cherished and remembered, but what about the songs that aren’t? WHRV Host Jeff Sandner is giving those songs the attention they deserve with his program Lost in the Shuffle.

Read more ...
Courtesy of wolftrap.org
Courtesy of wolftrap.org

Mal's World: Mal’s Summer at Wolf Trap

Mal heads to Vienna, Virginia, this summer to see what's on the schedule at Wolf Trap. Find out who will be appearing at the popular venue.

Read more ...

Out of the Box CD of the Week--The Record Company--All Of This Life

The final song on The Record Compamy’s new album “All of This Life” is called “I'm Changing” but fans of the band’s Grammy nominated debut need not worry they are still rockin’ the blues like no other band today.

Read more ...

Mal's World: Mal's Top Six Films of the Year (So Far)

This week in Mal’s World, entertainment critic Mal Vincent looks back on his favorite films of the year to date, including some that may hear their names called come award season.

Read more ...
Photo: CCO license via pexels.com
Photo: CCO license via pexels.com

Another View on Health: Mental Health in the African American Community

Research shows that African American men are more likely to suffer from anxiety, PTSD and depression than other men yet are less likely to seek help. Join us today on Another View as we kick off a month of coverage dedicated to mental health and mental illness.

Read more ...
Photo: Professorcornbread on Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Professorcornbread on Wikimedia Commons

WHRO-FM Brings You A Special Metropolitan Opera Broadcast This Saturday

On April 29, the Metropolitan Opera house held their annual National Council Grand Finals Concert. No need for a time machine, we will broadcast the recording of the live concert on Saturday, June 23 at 1 p.m.

Read more ...

Out of the Box CD of the Week--Arthur Buck--Arthur Buck

"Arthur Buck" is an album length collaboration between Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck, two long-time indie rock heroes.

Read more ...
Support for WHRO comes from
Become a WHRO sponsor
Support for WHRO comes from
Become a WHRO sponsor

Full Schedule

On Demand Programs

Frequencies

WHRV NPR FM
  • 89.5 WHRV, Norfolk
  • 88.1 WHRL, Emporia
  • 88.5 WHRG, Gloucester Point
  • 90.1 WHRX, Nassawadox
  • 91.9 WHRE, Eastville
  • Coverage Map
WHRO Classical FM
  • 90.3 WHRO, Norfolk
  • 89.9 WHRJ, Gloucester Courthouse
  • 98.3 WHRF, Belle Haven
  • Coverage Map

Radio Apps

Apple App Store - WHRO Radio App Google Play Store - WHRO Radio App